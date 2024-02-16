Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.090–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.0 million-$135.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.5 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.060-0.000 EPS.

Fastly Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 6,262,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,866. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. Fastly has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,402.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,402.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $129,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 391,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,474. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 152.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

