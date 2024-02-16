EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Sells $160,811.46 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.87. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 69.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVER. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.