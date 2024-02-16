Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.45 or 0.00051013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $299.99 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.49 or 0.00527477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00134227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00241519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00150698 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,582,673 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

