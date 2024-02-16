ERC20 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,715.25 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $76.26 million and approximately $49,715.25 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015493 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,147.39 or 0.99858691 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00013690 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00170686 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.03577273 USD and is down -17.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $50,236.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

