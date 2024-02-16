Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $310.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax stock opened at $260.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.32. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $260.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Equifax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

