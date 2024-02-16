EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.000-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.260-2.340 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.07.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $301.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $363.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,759,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in EPAM Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,029,522,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

