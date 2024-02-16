EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $123.82 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $848.39 million and approximately $123.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002044 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001364 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001831 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001733 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,117,398,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,405,488 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

