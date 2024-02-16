Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $2.34 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,439,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after purchasing an additional 945,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.26. 1,784,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,949. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $505.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.51. The firm has a market cap of $390.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.