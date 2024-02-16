Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $106.83 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,169,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,831,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.86% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,129. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

