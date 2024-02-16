Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 76,649 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 91.6% in the third quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $10,534,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $4,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,457,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,620,094. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $439.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.76.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

