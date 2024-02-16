Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 570,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,744,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 483,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,436,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,645,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,206,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after buying an additional 249,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $82.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

