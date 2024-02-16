Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,013,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.87. 27,622,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,368,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

