Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $42.01 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,354,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,128,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,510,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 1,870,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,404. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

