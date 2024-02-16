Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $133.44 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,950,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,439,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,185. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.