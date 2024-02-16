Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 8,387,850 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,387,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,191,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.
NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. 1,529,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
