Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 797,741 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 797,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,554,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,943,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after buying an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 717,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after purchasing an additional 401,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.70. 229,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

