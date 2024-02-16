Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 5,757,448 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,757,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,438,000. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.32% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,557,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,392 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JVAL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,305. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $707.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Further Reading

