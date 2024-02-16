Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 2,437,704 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,437,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,015,321 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.