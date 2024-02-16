Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,151,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.46. 872,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,148. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $474.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

