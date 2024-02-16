Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 352,910 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 352,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,903,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.46% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $94.11. 2,310,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,537. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

