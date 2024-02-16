Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,965,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,119,438 shares. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

