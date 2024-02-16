Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,412,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,963,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.65. 3,241,347 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

