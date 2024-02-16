Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,758,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

