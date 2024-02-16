Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,318,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,615,705 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,156,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,214. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.