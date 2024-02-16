Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 958,894 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958,894 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Philip Morris International worth $448,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.92. 1,961,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

