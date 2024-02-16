Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $916.17 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 871,439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $916,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,201,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $43,012,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 539,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $124,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 148,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Several research firms have issued reports on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
