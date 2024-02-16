Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $478.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,819 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $478,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.93. 2,421,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,963,329. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $160.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.