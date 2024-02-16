Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $478.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,819 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $478,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.93. 2,421,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,963,329. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $160.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.06.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
