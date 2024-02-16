Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $461.45 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of BlackRock worth $461,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $796.81. The company had a trading volume of 142,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,472. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $791.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

