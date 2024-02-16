Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Billion Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,733,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461,395 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.93% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,645,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,228,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,347 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.