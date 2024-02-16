Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,216,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $497,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,453,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,520,195. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $76.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

