Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,564,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 8.66% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,270,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BIV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. 403,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,388. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

