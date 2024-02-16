Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.99% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,349,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.48. 505,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,848. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $330.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

