Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 109,982 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Broadcom worth $605,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.37 on Friday, reaching $1,258.70. 773,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,742. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.10 and a 12 month high of $1,295.97. The company has a market cap of $589.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,152.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $974.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

