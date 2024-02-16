Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $160.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.20. The stock had a trading volume of 797,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average is $104.31. Entegris has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after buying an additional 277,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 334,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

