Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

