Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) CFO Acquires $14,656.52 in Stock

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) CFO Vera Burnett acquired 716 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $14,656.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,972.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ennis Price Performance

EBF opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.45. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 223.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 423,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 125,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 111,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,742 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

