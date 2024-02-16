ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $31.58

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.58, but opened at $30.46. ENI shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 53,358 shares.

ENI Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of ENI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $1,469,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

