Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 91,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 135,256 shares.The stock last traded at $52.39 and had previously closed at $51.02.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

