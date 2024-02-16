Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95.

Several research firms recently commented on ELME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elme Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

ELME stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. 1,007,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,852. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

