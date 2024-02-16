ELIS One Day Volume Tops $22.29 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. ELIS has a market cap of $5.91 million and $22.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,802.36 or 0.99910163 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00013690 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00173113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02956456 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $53,323.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

