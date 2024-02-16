Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $648.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,611,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,743,601,000 after buying an additional 1,035,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $757.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.71 billion, a PE ratio of 130.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $764.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.29.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

