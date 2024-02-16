Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) CEO Benjamin Gliklich Sells 61,667 Shares

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of Element Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80.
ESI opened at $23.84 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after buying an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 45.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 489,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 152,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on ESI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
