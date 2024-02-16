Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) CEO Benjamin Gliklich Sells 61,667 Shares

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 15th, Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of Element Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80.

ESI opened at $23.84 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after buying an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 45.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 489,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 152,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

