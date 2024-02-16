Elastos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00006641 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $75.42 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,439,797 coins and its circulating supply is 21,905,159 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

