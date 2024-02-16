Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

