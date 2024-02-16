Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 27,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EW opened at $86.06 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

