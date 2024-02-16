Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Up 18.0% in January

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
