Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Up 18.0% in January

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EDUC

Educational Development Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,032. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Educational Development

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.