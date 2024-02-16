E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Up 17.8% in January

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 12,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after buying an additional 2,524,670 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,143,000 after buying an additional 551,532 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,677,000 after buying an additional 14,503,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,667,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after buying an additional 478,869 shares during the period.

ETWO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETWO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

