E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,580 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.36 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,850.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,850.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,604 shares of company stock worth $1,170,340 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

