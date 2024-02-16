E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $348.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.99 and a 200 day moving average of $291.02. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $352.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

