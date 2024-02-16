E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

XEL opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

